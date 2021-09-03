Swiss National Bank Has $118.80 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Occidental Petroleum worth $118,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 81.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 46,153 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 92.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 698,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 335,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $215,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

