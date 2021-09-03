Swiss National Bank Has $114.38 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $114,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Copart by 7,517.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Copart stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

