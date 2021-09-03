Swiss National Bank Has $105.89 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $105,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $72,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after acquiring an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $213.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average of $195.19. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

