Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 407,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,835.0 days.
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
