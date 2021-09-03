Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 407,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,835.0 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

