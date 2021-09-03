SVF Investment Corp. 2’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 6th (NASDAQ:SVFB)

SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. SVF Investment Corp. 2 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.