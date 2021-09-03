Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

