Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.28. Sunlands Technology Group shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 433 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:STG)
Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
