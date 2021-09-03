Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.28. Sunlands Technology Group shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 433 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.