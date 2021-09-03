Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 3,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

