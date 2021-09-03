Summit Redstone Downgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Hold

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Redstone to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.15 on Friday, hitting $498.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

