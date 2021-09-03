Summit Redstone Downgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Hold

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Redstone to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.15 on Friday, hitting $498.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
