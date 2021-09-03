Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 2,318.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

