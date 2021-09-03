Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,819. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

