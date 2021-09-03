Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Short Interest Up 13.0% in August

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.