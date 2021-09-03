STRAKS (STAK) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $39,522.17 and approximately $278.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,720.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.27 or 0.07685260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.71 or 0.01352029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00373292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00136892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.55 or 0.00614834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00501867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00347350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006023 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

