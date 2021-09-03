StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.06% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 472.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of PSQ opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

