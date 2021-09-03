StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $300.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

