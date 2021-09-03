StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 849 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

