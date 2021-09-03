StoneX Group Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYT opened at $256.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.85. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

