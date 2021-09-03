StoneX Group Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $12.73 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.