StoneX Group Inc. Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 402,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 400,968 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 86,655 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after buying an additional 79,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

