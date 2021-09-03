StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.