Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

