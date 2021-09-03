Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.
Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
