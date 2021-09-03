Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $26.21. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

The company has a market cap of $953.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,991,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

