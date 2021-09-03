Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 673 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSL opened at $22.79 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

