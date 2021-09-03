Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Albertsons Companies Call Options (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,078% compared to the average daily volume of 1,794 call options.

ACI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.03. 6,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

