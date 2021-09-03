Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,640 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,671% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

HLMN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 20,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,291. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

