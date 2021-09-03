Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Prospect Capital Put Options (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,658 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,107% compared to the typical volume of 303 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 138.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 1,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

