Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Iridium Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 669 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,238% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,846. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Iridium Communications by 99,755.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

