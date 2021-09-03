Stewart Information Services Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.