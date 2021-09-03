Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven S. Fendley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $189,840.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $194,670.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

