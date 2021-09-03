Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Acquires 2,000 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AL stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Air Lease by 26.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Air Lease by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,888 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Air Lease by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.