StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $37.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

