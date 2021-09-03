Stellar Trading Up 9.1% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Stellar has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and approximately $785.34 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00065590 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00133530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00095345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00153735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.10 or 0.07743535 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,840 coins and its circulating supply is 23,637,058,720 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

