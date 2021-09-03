State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Update

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $53.18 on Friday. State Bank of India has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

