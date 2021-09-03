Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 143,858 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.21% of Starbucks worth $282,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

