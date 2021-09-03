Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 265,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.48. 175,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

