StakedZEN Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $4,088.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $96.65 or 0.00197112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00156587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.13 or 0.07586900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.58 or 0.99916256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.72 or 0.00860070 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

