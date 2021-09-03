St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $22.27 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

