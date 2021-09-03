SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSAAY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.