Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 189,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 55,661 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

