Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $392.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

