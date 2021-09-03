Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00346656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

