SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Raised by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. 404,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,872. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

