SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 253.3% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 81,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,086. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.