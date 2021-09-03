SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.22. 680,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

