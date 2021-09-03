SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

RWO stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

