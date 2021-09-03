SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Holdings Decreased by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises 4.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

