SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney Sells 12,000 Shares

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SPTN stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.