S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $449.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $453.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

