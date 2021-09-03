Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $500,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.