Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 31,148 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,148 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

